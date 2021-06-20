Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,056,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 155,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 117,621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

