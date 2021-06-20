Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,099 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

