Insider Selling: Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,137. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.

Shares of OCGN opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.