$1.07 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.15. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

ZTS stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

