Insider Buying: First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Buys $50,697.00 in Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director William K. Hood purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.59 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

