Insider Selling: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Sells $42,120.00 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

GBIO opened at $24.34 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBIO. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 716,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 423,759 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

