Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,394,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.4% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 136,646 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $66.99 and a one year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

