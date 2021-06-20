Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.14, for a total transaction of $144,140.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EA opened at $141.12 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.16.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

