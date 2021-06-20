Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Sells $65,278.72 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $65,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Micah Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Micah Chen sold 702 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $25,194.78.

On Monday, March 22nd, Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14.

WLDN opened at $39.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $488.41 million, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.43. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

