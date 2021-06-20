$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

NYSE:IBN opened at $16.86 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,566,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,788,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803,666 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,763,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,140,000 after purchasing an additional 420,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

