Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jupai stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Jupai has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Jupai in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jupai in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupai in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jupai by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

