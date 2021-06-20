$0.05 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. IAMGOLD reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.03. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $93,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 54.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 151,086 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 94.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 342,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

