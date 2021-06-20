Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 78.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

