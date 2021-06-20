Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 101,693 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 174,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $31.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

