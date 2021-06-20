Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,020 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 19,816 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.07. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

