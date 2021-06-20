Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 91,262 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,317 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,786 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

