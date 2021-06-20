Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 500 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,719 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,623,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.