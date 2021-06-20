Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $278,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QS opened at $26.96 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,414,521.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

