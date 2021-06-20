Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Position Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 361,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 93,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $19.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

