Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after purchasing an additional 583,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after purchasing an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 590,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,439,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 384,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.49.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

