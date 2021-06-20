Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,875 Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,875 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at $286,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,206,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:MSB opened at $35.03 on Friday. Mesabi Trust has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $459.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

