Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 408,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 100,271 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after buying an additional 54,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

HALO stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.