Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

