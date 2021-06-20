Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,200 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,808,000 after buying an additional 229,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 871,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,006,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in ONE Gas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 793,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,737,000 after buying an additional 33,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $46,238,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

ONE Gas stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

