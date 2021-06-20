Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,978,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 244,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.20.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

