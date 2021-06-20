Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $85.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

