Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.08. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

