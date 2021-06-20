Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $7.76 Million Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.72 and a 12-month high of $197.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

