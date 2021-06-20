Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last three months. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

