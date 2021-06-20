Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.95 Million Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 711.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 167,655 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -526.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

