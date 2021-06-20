Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

MTDR stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.