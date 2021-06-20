Sei Investments Co. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Visteon worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Visteon by 2,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Visteon stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -543.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.67. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.83.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

