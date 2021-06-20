Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

IFF stock opened at $144.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.