Brokerages Anticipate Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vontier will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.26. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

