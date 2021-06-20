Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer Sells 3,333 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.87.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.