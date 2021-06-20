FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells $103,837.86 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FGEN stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in FibroGen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in FibroGen by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

