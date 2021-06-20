Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.34. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $170.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

