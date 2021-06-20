New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,209 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after acquiring an additional 263,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after buying an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 233,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock worth $5,894,833 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIBN stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

