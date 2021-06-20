Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

UHS stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

