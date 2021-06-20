Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after acquiring an additional 438,506 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after acquiring an additional 300,890 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,282,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,044,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.52. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

