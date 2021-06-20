Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 327 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $207,356,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

