Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.08 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $78,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,264,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $61.64 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.39.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

