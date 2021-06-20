Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $5,163,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

