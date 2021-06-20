Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,059 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XL shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on XL Fleet from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE XL opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.53.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

