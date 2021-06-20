8,332 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth $16,910,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $36,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.11. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.