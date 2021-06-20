4,539 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $48.80 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

