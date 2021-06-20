Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,113,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $646.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $575.40. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

