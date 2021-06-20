Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weibo by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Weibo’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

