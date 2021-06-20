1,037 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.50.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $234.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.17.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

