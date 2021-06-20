Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $212,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after acquiring an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,095,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $396.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $409.17. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

